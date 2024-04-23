NYPD hunts gunman for fatal shooting outside Bronx McDonald’s

The NYPD on Tuesday released a picture and video of the gunman who opened fire on an SUV parked outside a Bronx McDonald’s, killing one man and wounding another.

Adrian Mendoza, 24, and Jhombeyker Bisbal, 31, were ambushed just past 4 a.m. April 15 as they sat in a 2015 Nissan Rogue outside a McDonald’s on E. 149th St. near Morris Ave. in Mott Haven.

A gray Honda Civic pulled up, with a passenger getting out and walking past the victims, then doubling back, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said a day after the incident.

He approached the driver’s side of the car and shot Mendoza, who had been driving, in the head and body, Kenny said. The gunman then went to the front of the SUV and fired numerous shots through the windshield, hitting Bisbal twice in the chest, twice in the arm and twice in the shoulder, Kenny said.

Medics took Mendoza and Bisbal to nearby Lincoln Hospital, where the younger man died. Bisbal, listed in critical condition at the time, is recovering.

Kenny at the time said both victims are Venezuelan nationals and had previously been arrested in Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t clear at the time, though Kenny noted that both shooting victims had in their pockets wire transfer receipts and that detectives were checking to see if that was a factor.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.