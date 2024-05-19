NYPD highway cop fatally strikes pedestrian crossing Van Wyck Expressway

An NYPD highway cop rushing to answer a 911 fatally struck a pedestrian crossing the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens early Sunday, cops said.

The driver had activated the marked NYPD vehicle’s lights and sirens when they hit the 23-year-old victim near Liberty Ave. in Jamaica about 4:30 a.m., officials said.

An NYPD spokesman could not immediately say what kind of call they were responding to.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the expressway from east to west when he was struck.

Medics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The cops in the vehicle, who are assigned to Highway Patrol Unit 3, were not hurt, police said.

The NYPD is still investigating the crash.