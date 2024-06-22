NYPD forensic artist creates composite sketches to solve crimes

NEW YORK CITY (PIX 11) — For decades, composite sketch drawings have played a crucial role in helping the NYPD solve numerous crimes, like a recent case involving the arrest of an alleged rapist in Queens.

PIX11 News went behind the scenes to see what goes into creating these sketches from scratch and the importance of the role within our police department.

In a small office at NYPD headquarters, Forensic Artist Detective Jason Harvey sat surrounded by pencils, paper, and a computer screen. Just days ago, one of his composite sketches, seen plastered around Queens, led to the arrest of a suspect in the case of an alleged rape of a minor in broad daylight.

“It’s a challenge to work with somebody,” Harvey said. “To understand what they saw and to put onto paper. To have it resemble the person they saw at the time of the crime. So, whenever you get that right, it’s satisfying.”

Harvey’s journey into forensic art began when he joined the NYPD more than two decades ago as a police officer. After discovering the department’s Artist Unit, he found a way to merge his background in art with his passion for seeking justice for victims. He underwent specialized training — learning to work with victims, often under distress, to recall crucial details.

“It’s not about aesthetics or making something that’s pleasing to the eye or beauty,” said Harvey. “It’s just about getting the right information down on paper.”

With thousands of sketches drawn over the course of his career, Harvey’s work has proven crucial to criminal investigations. His collaboration with detectives ensures that his sketches are more than just drawings but valuable tools in solving crimes.

“It puts a face to a crime,” the detective said. “So, where prior they’re dealing with just a verbal description, now they have a face which can really narrow your field of search.”

As he continues his work with NYPD, he remains committed to his mission, hoping to bring justice to victims and the community.

“This helps provide some closure for them and gives them some of the power back that was taken from them,” said Harvey.

