NYPD eye in the sky catches graffiti vandal under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Two NYPD cops in a helicopter helped bust a 38-year-old graffiti vandal after they spotted him defacing a seawall under the Verrazzano Narrrows Bridge, police said.

Pawel Gryczkowski was at the shoreline of Staten Island’s Von Briesen Park, in the bridge’s shadow, last Saturday night, according to authorities.

But as he spray painted “Charlie” in red and green bubble letters, an NYPD helicopter was overhead, cops said.

An officer and a detective — on routine patrol after flying above slain Officer Jonathan Diller’s funeral earlier in the day — spotted the suspect, whom they first thought was urinating in public, police said.

A closer look revealed differently, with Staten Island patrol officers notified. They parked nearby, then made their way on foot to the shoreline and arrested Gryczkowski, police said.

He was charged with making graffiti, issued a desk appearance ticket and released.

Gryczkowski, who has no prior graffiti arrests, could not be reached for comment.

It wasn’t clear who Charlie is.