NYPD ‘crossed the line’ with X posts about protests: NYC Council speaker

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is under investigation for protest-related social media posts made by top police officials and the high costs of having officers deployed at pro-Palestinian protests in New York City.

The Department of Investigation has launched a probe to determine the possible dangers and illegality of the social media posts.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams sat down with PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino to discuss the City Council hearing that took place on Thursday.

“I believe they definitely crossed the line with some of those posts,” she said.

