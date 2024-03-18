NYPD cops shoot suspect in Brooklyn

Police shot a man after he fired a gun in Brooklyn on Monday, cops and sources said.

Cops were first called to Linden Blvd. near E. 57th St. after a ShotSpotter device alerted them to gunfire around 5:50 p.m., sources said.

Responding officers searched for the gunman, who they encountered near the corner of E. 57th St. and Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush, they added.

Cops fired off multiple shots, one of which hit the suspect. No officers were hit with bullets.

Two other men were taken into custody at the scene, sources said.

It was not immediately clear what condition the suspect was in.

In a post on X, police asked people to steer clear of the area while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.