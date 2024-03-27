NYPD cops fatally shoot emotionally disturbed Queens teens armed with scissors

NYPD cops fatally shot an emotionally disturbed teen armed with scissors in his Queens home Wednesday after his mother called 911, police sources said.

The mother called 911 about 1:40 p.m. for help with her 19-year-old son in their apartment near 103rd St. and 101st Ave. in Ozone Park, police sources said.

“I think my son is on drugs and is acting erratically,” the woman told 911 operators, according to police sources.

Two officers responded to the apartment, where they discharged their firearms striking the man, cops said. The son was armed with scissors, police said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he died.

The officers were not injured but were taken to an area hospital to be treated for ringing of the ears.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.