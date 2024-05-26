NYPD cops fatally shoot emotionally disturbed man holding 2 knives on Brooklyn street

Brooklyn NYPD cop fatally shot an emotionally disturbed man who approached their car holding two knives early Sunday, officials said.

The two officers were finishing up responding to a domestic violence call when the 26-year-old man tapped on the window of their vehicle on Eldert St. near Central Ave. in Bushwick just before 2:30 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters.

The officers stepped outside, saw the man was holding a knife in each hand and tried to “quickly verbally de-escalate” before firing their Tasers at the man, Chell said.

The man dropped one of the knives as he fell to the ground but held on to the second blade as he got back up and charged the two cops, Chell said.

The two officers then opened fire, mortally wounding the man. Medics took him to an area hospital, where he died, said Chell.

He called the incident a “very tough night for these two officers and for the family of the EDP — and the EDP,” using police jargon for an “emotionally disturbed person.”

Cops have not yet released the man’s name and did not identify the two cops. Chell didn’t say if the man was involved in the prior domestic violence call.

The shooting comes just two weeks after NYPD cops shot an armed man to death during a confrontation on another Brooklyn street. Christian Emile, 33, pointed a gun at a rival early May 12 and two officers and a sergeant from the 67th Precinct used a Taser on him, then shot him when he didn’t drop his weapon, police said.