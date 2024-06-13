NYPD cop shot in foot in NJ hotel gunfight that leaves suspect dead

An NYPD cop was blasted in the foot at a New Jersey hotel early Thursday by a suspect in a recent Manhattan shooting who was then killed by a police bullet, law enforcement sources said.

A New Jersey police officer was also wounded during the 12:30 a.m. clash at the Raritan Hotel on King Georges Post Road in Woodbridge Township, officials said.

The gunman was driving through New Jersey when his vehicle was pinged by a license plate reader in connection with an East Harlem shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

New Jersey police alerted detectives from Manhattan North Homicide, who joined local police in tracking the car down to the hotel.

During the stand off, the gunman’s girlfriend came out of a hotel room and confronted police. As officers talked to her, the gunman emerged and opened fire at police.

Cops fatally shot the gunman during the exchange. His name was not immediately disclosed.

His girlfriend was taken into custody. Charges against her were pending.

Both wounded officers are expected to recover.

NYPD officers, as well as New Jersey State Troopers and cops from police departments in Woodbridge Township and Edison, were involved in the shootout, state officials said.

The New Jersey state attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, prosecutors confirmed to NBC 4.