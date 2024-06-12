NYPD car stop sparks terror probe after gun, daggers, chilling warnings found

A Queens car stop Wednesday sparked a terror probe after cops found a gun, daggers, ammunition and a baton etched with ominous warnings in the driver’s SUV, police sources said.

“You left me no choice,” one message said, according to the sources.

“I am sorry,” read another. A third message warned “You are going to learn today,” while a fourth message, in Arabic, read, “God forgive me,” sources said.

Judd Sanson, 27, was pulled over in his Ford Explorer at 1:25 a.m. after officers saw him driving with a covered license plate near 23rd Ave. and 86th St. in East Elmhurst.

Police say they recovered a Glock 9mm handgun, three knives, a dagger and eight loaded magazines from inside the vehicle.

Sources said the suspect also had in his possession body armor, handcuffs, NYPD uniform items, two axes, a stun gun and what was described as a weighted whip — as well as an expandable baton, or asp, on which the messages had been etched.

Sanson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition, police said.

It was not immediately clear he is linked to any terror groups or had any plans to carry out a terror attack. His social media postings and internet searches are now being analyzed, sources said.

Sanson gave police his home address as an apartment in Jamaica.

The Explorer is registered to a 56-year-old man who appears to be a relative, sources said.