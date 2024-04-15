NYPD on alert after Iran drone attack on Israel

NEW YORK — The NYPD will be keeping a close watch on houses of worship across the city after Iran’s drone attack on Israel, officials said Sunday.

In a post on its social media accounts, the NYPD said no credible threats have been made against New York City and it will “continues to closely monitor events in Israel.”

“We will continue to deploy resources to houses of worship and sensitive locations throughout the city,” the department’s statement adds.

The Police Department’s statement mirrors similar public remarks the NYPD has made after world and national events and terrorist attacks. The department didn’t specify which locations it would ramp up patrols at.

Iran launched hundreds of bomb-carrying drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel Saturday night after threatening revenge for an apparent Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two generals.

Israel’s anti-air defenses, with help from the U.S. and Britain, intercepted the vast majority of the Saturday attack and prevented major damage.