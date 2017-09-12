NYFW: Gigi Hadid handles losing shoe like a total pro at Anna Sui Spring 2018 show

Sister power!

Gigi Hadid closed the Anna Sui Spring 2018 show on Monday night, but she suffered a minor hiccup -- a lost stiletto! Her shoe's strap on her right foot came loose, with the heel eventually departing her foot entirely. That's right, the model had her very own Cinderella moment.

But the Vogue covergirl brilliantly recovered like a pro by walking on her highest tiptoe on her stiletto-free foot. If you didn't catch the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, you wouldn't have been able to tell that the blonde beauty, who was wearing a stunning metallic maxi dress with a fringed shawl, was without a shoe.

Luckily, sister Bella came to her rescue, in one of the most heartwarming New York Fashion Week moments we've seen thus far. During the show's finale, Gigi was seen leaning on her sister Bella as the two made their way down the runway.

Despite Gigi's minor wardrobe mishap, the rest of Anna Sui's show went off without a hitch. The show had a distinct late '60s vibe to it, with fringed capes, a plethora of florals, a mix of colors and prints.

Gigi opened the show alongside a fellow male model, both dressed in ensembles with a hippie-chic print. Sister Bella followed soon after with the second look of the show -- a star-print onesie with a semi-sheer sarong in a whimsical pattern.

It's safe to say only Anna Sui can pull off such a breathtaking show. For her complete Spring 2018 collection, check out the slideshow above.







