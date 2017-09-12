NYFW: Be the belle of the ball with Carolina Herrera Spring 2018

For the first time ever, New York City's famed Museum of Modern Art hosted a fashion presentation in its gorgeous botanical-filled sculpture garden.

This place in fashion history wasn't given to just any fashion designer: Instead, the renowned Carolina Herrera swooped in and put on a show that we'll remember for fashion weeks to come.

The Venezuelan designer and graduate of FIT has made her mark as one of this generation's most classic designers. Recognized for her timeless pieces, dramatic and 50s-inspired silhouettes, red and yellow hued patterned stripes and polka dots, Herrera took it one step further for her Spring 2018 line.

For Herrera, it seems it's important to stay true to her timeless style while also adjusting for new trends.



"I have a lot of young customers. A lot of them. I have young daughters and I know what they want. Sometimes, though, they want to wear what their mothers or grandmothers wore," she explained, according to Vogue.

It's clear why Herrera is beloved by both celebrities and first ladies alike. According to the publication, she's dressed five first ladies in the past. Even at this January's inaugural ball, FLOTUS Melania Trump sported a pure white off-the-shoulder ensemble designed by former creative director of Herrera's brand Hervé Pierre. Of course, the stunning gown had recognizable Herrera elements.

For her spring collection, Herrera utilized small waists to add extra flair and movement to the bodies of her skirts and gowns. Furthermore, her new line features even more flamboyant prints, varying chromatic tastes and sheer fabrics. She even toggled in rainbow details, like buttons, and trendy cuts -- off the shoulder slants and v-necks included.



"It's a celebration of color because color is very powerful and color is an art, in fashion, everywhere. So it's mixing colors, color blocks, but no flowers because the flowers are in the garden already," she told Reuters.

Herrera's final look was the utmost favorite of the night. The deep yellow strapless tulle gown reportedly took "twenty hands and a thousand hours" to bring to life, according to the brand's Instagram.

If this gown doesn't elicit "Beauty and the Beast" vibes, then we don't know what will -- it was truly made for a princess.





