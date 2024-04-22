’NYET’: New York Post Trolls 'Moscow' Marjorie Taylor Greene In Russian

The New York Post mocked up an image of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a Russian fur cap following her failed bid to stop the House from approving a foreign aid package to Ukraine.

“NYET, MOSCOW MARJORIE,” read the headline on the Sunday cover of the conservative tabloid. Nyet in Russian means “no” in English.

The Post’s cover story said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had “crushed a putsch” by Greene and other GOP rebels to nix the flow of funds to assist Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Greene has been a vocal opponent of helping Ukraine, with some of her comments even earning favorable coverage on Russian state media. Critics have slammed the conspiracy theory-peddling Republican for creating division within her own party.

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has this month repeatedly used the “Moscow Marjorie” moniker to rip Greene’s stance, saying: “Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue, getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and gets a lot of coverage.”

After the package was passed, Greene again called for Johnson to be removed from the House speaker role.

