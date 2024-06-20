Nye County Sheriff seeks suspect in deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing took place at a park.

It happened at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Petrack Park in Pahrump. The suspect is identified as Taylor Peck, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office. NCSO also stated that the suspect is in his late 20s approximately 5’10” and 195 pounds.

The person that was found stabbed was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to NCSO.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identifed the suspect as Taylor Peck on June 19, 2024 after a deadly stabbing at Petrack Park in Pahurmp. (NCSO)

A photo of Peck was taken at the park where he is seen wearing a white short-sleeved button-up shirt and denim pants. Peck is considered armed and dangerous NCSO, stated.

If the suspect is spotted contact Nye County Sheriffs Office at 775-751-7000 or call Nevada CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555

