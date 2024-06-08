NYCHA Section 8 application waitlist will close soon

Editor’s note: The story in the video player originally aired on June 7, 2024.

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — New York City will be accepting applications for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program until Sunday.

The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. Once the online application closes, NYCHA will randomly place 200,000 applications on the waitlist.

Who can apply for Section 8 housing vouchers?

There are a few requirements applicants should meet before applying including income, immigration status, family and other stipulations. Applicants must be 18 years old and at least one member of an applying family must be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-resident.

Applicants will be notified when the waitlist has been established. People will be able to check the status of their applications by logging into NYCHA’s Self Service Portal.

“Submitting an application does not guarantee the application will be placed on the waitlist or that you will receive an offer of housing,” according to the NYCHA site. “All applications submitted are subject to NYCHA’s review and approval.”

What you should do after applying for NYCHA’s Section 8 housing waitlist in NYC

The program’s waitlist opened on Monday and within a few hours, more than 150,000 people had already submitted applications, according to NYCHA officials.

This is the first time since 2009 New York City has accepted Section 8 Housing Voucher applications.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

