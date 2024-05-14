NYC Transit head Richard Davey denies rumors he’s leaving

New York City Transit president Richard Davey — the man who runs the city’s trains and buses — denied he may be leaving for a job in Boston.

Rumors swirled Tuesday following a weekend social media post in which former Boston Globe reporter Frank Phillips cited a “solid source” and said Davey was in line to be head of Massachusetts’ port authority.

If true, Davey’s departure would come after just two years on the job, and make him the fourth NYCT transit leader to leave in just over four years.

But Davey — who came to New York from the small town on the Charles River where he worked as a consultant, was the Massachusetts secretary of transportation, and once chaired the board of the port authority — denied the rumors Tuesday.

“Not true,” he said at a press conference in Queens.

“I am lucky enough to have this job which I enjoy very much,” he said. “I do get calls from time to time, because I’ve got a great team that makes me look good.”

“When you retire,” he told the transit press corps, “get better sources.”

Davey came to NYC Transit in 2022, replacing Craig Cipriano, who helmed the agency in an interim capacity. Cipriano held the role for several months following the departure of Sarah Feinberg, who took the job as an interim leader in February 2020 after the resignation of Andy Byford.

Massport — the Massachusetts port authority which runs Logan Airport, several smaller airports and the state’s seaports — is currently looking for new leadership following the departure of Executive Director Lisa Wieland last fall.

The authority’s board is expected to meet Thursday, with an information item on the agenda regarding its CEO search.

Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan told the Daily News that she could not confirm whether Davey was in the running.

“The work of the preliminary screening committee is ongoing,” she said. “They have not yet deliberated or determined finalists.”

“It is anticipated the committee will make a recommendation of finalists to the full Massport Board on Thursday,” she added.

Asked if the board would be discussing him, Davey demurred.

“I chaired the board 10 years ago — I can tell you what they did 10 years ago,” Davey said. “I do not know what they’re doing this week, last week or next month.”