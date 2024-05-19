NYC Sheriff shares how the NYPD is cracking down on illegal weed shops

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City ordered dozens of illegal weed shops to close during the first week of a new enforcement operation to crack down on the unlicensed businesses.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda sat down with PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino to talk about how law enforcement conducts the sweeps and the potential impact the closures could have on the community.

“They are stealing from our community. The tax revenues that are supposed to be coming back to benefit the city and all the community programs, we’re losing that revenue,” Miranda said.

