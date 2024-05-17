NYC seeks to rein in retail theft with camera program linking businesses to NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is expanding its efforts to rein in retail theft.

The city began experimenting with a camera network last year to deter retail crime, and it’s now ready to expand, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The program allows businesses to quickly transmit critical information and video evidence from their security cameras to the NYPD.

“This tech will allow information to be shared between businesses and the NYPD faster than ever before,” Adams said. “It will allow us to gather real-time intelligence on retail crimes and apprehend the criminals responsible.”

The city partnered with real-time cloud-based crime tracking platform Fusus almost a year ago in Queens, inviting Flushing-based businesses to opt into the network and link their surveillance cameras with the NYPD.

Police were able to identify two suspects connected to 15 incidents, who also had ties to a national retail theft operation, according to city officials.

Several other U.S. cities use Fusus as a crime deterrent.

The camera program is expanding to 10 precincts beginning in Harlem. Business owners can reach out to their business improvement districts to join.

They can also choose how and when authorities can access their cameras, but the effort will also likely bring up privacy concerns.

