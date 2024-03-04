NYC has secured less than a third of $150M in migrant aid pledged by feds: Adams budget boss

The federal government allocated more than $150 million in migrant crisis-related aid for New York City last year, but Mayor Adams’ administration has secured a fraction of that lump sum due to “stringent” rules around applying for it, according to City Hall’s budget director.

Jacques Jiha, the director of Adams’ Office of Management and Budget, disclosed the paltry amount the city has received to date during a marathon City Council hearing on Monday.

“We have collected so far $49 million,” Jiha testified after noting the total amount allocated by the federal government for the city is $156 million.

Asked what’s causing the holdup, Jiha continued: “The [application] requirements are so stringent … but we’re working on it. We’re trying to collect the remaining $107 million.”

Spokespeople for Adams’ office didn’t immediately return requests for comment on how specifically the application requirements are creating disbursement delays.

The $156 million earmarked for the city is part of an $800 million program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The program, established as part of budget negotiations in Congress last year, is designed to help alleviate costs incurred by municipalities across the U.S. that are seeing large influxes of mostly Latin American migrants.

The FEMA initiative works as a reimbursement grant, meaning municipalities can apply to get costs covered after they’re incurred. Expenses eligible for reimbursement under the program include costs related to providing shelter, food, transportation, health care and other supportive services for newly arrived migrants, according to FEMA.

FEMA’s press office did not immediately return a request for comment on Jiha’s testimony.

Ultimately, the FEMA cash is a drop in the bucket as compared to the total amount of money spent by the city on the migrant crisis. As of the end of last month, the Adams administration has shelled out “just over $4 billion” on housing, feeding and providing services for the tens of thousands of migrants who remain in the city’s care, Jiha said.

Since migrants first started arriving in waves in spring 2022, the mayor has lamented what he sees as a lack of financial relief from the feds. He has said President Biden should be doing more to help — demands unnerving some of their fellow Democrats — while also arguing Republicans in Congress are to blame for blocking long-sought immigration reforms.

When asked at Monday’s Council hearing whether Gov. Hochul is doing enough to help the mayor’s administration, Jiha deadpanned with an answer: “No.”

“We should be getting at a minimum a 50-50 share,” he added, referring to the mayor’s request for the state to pick up half of the city’s migrant crisis tab.

Hochul’s executive budget unveiled last month set aside about $2.4 billion in state migrant aid for the city over the coming fiscal year, a proposal that falls short of the mayor’s 50%-50% demand.