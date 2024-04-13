NYC sanitation worker arrested for leaving kid alone in car that gets towed

Cops cuffed a New York City sanitation worker accused of leaving his young daughter alone in his car — which was then carted away by a tow truck, police said Friday.

Trent Washington allegedly left his 7-year-old daughter asleep in the back seat of his car when he pulled in front of a Chipotle Mexican Grill in a strip mall on Bartow Ave. in Co-op City around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and ran into the eatery to buy some food.

He claimed he kept an eye on the car, but lost sight of it for a few minutes — enough time for a tow truck to come and take the car away.

Washington, 48, came out of the restaurant to find his car — and his daughter — missing.

The frantic father called 911 and reported the car stolen, but cops quickly learned it had been towed away for being illegally parked.

The car’s windows were tinted, so the tow truck driver never saw the child sleeping in the back seat.

Cops charged Washington, who made $135,000 hauling trash for the city last year, with endangering the welfare of a child.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday.

An email to the Department of Sanitation for comment was not immediately returned.