    NYC pups in cute and creative costumes for annual Halloween Dog Parade

    A dog in costume as a evil vendor is seen during the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade at East River Park Amphitheater in New York on Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

    New York City’s annual Halloween Dog Parade almost didn’t happen because of problems with insurance. But sponsors saved the fun event in which hundreds of canines compete in front of thousands of spectators. This year’s festivities took place at the East River Park Amphitheater rather than its traditional home, Tompkins Square Park in the city’s East Village neighborhood. Despite these shakeups, the dogs’ outfits were just as adorable and imaginative as ever. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

    Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

