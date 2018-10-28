NYC pups in cute and creative costumes for annual Halloween Dog Parade

New York City’s annual Halloween Dog Parade almost didn’t happen because of problems with insurance. But sponsors saved the fun event in which hundreds of canines compete in front of thousands of spectators. This year’s festivities took place at the East River Park Amphitheater rather than its traditional home, Tompkins Square Park in the city’s East Village neighborhood. Despite these shakeups, the dogs’ outfits were just as adorable and imaginative as ever. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.