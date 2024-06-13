NYC program offers paid training for high-paying jobs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Apprentice NYC, a paid career training program in New York City, is giving people a chance to become an apprentice, get classroom training and obtain high-paying jobs.

Bobby Ollivierre, a 38-year-old from Staten Island, said his dream job ever since he was a teenager was to build robots. He now gets to do that at Boyce Technologies.

Ollivierre said he was a professional chef and wanted a career change. An apprenticeship was a practical way to switch gears.

Ollivierre’s boss, Charles Boyce, who’s the president of Boyce Technologies, is among the hundreds of companies hiring apprentices from the city’s Apprentice NYC initiative.

Boyce said his company’s slogan is “If you can think it, they can make it.” His company creates AI-driven technology for the MTA’s Help Point kiosks.

Ollivierre is no longer an apprentice after moving into a full-time job. His boss said the sky is the limit for his potential.

Abby Jo Sigal, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development, said they are already projected to hit 14,000 apprenticeship opportunities by the end of this year.

There are also apprenticeships for teenagers through a program called Modern Youth Apprenticeship.

Emily Ventura, a 17-year-old from the Bronx, got a paid apprenticeship this year and said it’s a real game changer.

New Yorkers can land apprenticeships in the green economy, nursing, business and health care.

To learn more about jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, visit the JobsNYC website.

