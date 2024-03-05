NYC murder suspect to stay in Arizona until local criminal charges are prosecuted

A man suspected of killing a woman in a Manhattan hotel and stabbing two women in the Phoenix area will remain in Arizona for the time being, a commissioner determined.

The hearing held in Maricopa County Superior Court reaffirmed that 26-year-old Raad Almansoori will continue to be held without bond. Clad in an orange jumpsuit with his arms and legs shackled, Almansoori stood before Commissioner Barbara Spencer on Monday afternoon for a “fugitive of justice” hearing where Spencer gave Almansoori three choices:

Do nothing and wait to see if Gov. Katie Hobbs will issue a warrant of extradition which could take up to 90 days.

Set up an identity hearing where Almansoori would have the opportunity to show the court he’s not the fugitive New York authorities are seeking.

Sign a waiver of extradition and thereby consent to be extradited back to New York once eligible.

Spencer noted that signing a waiver of extradition didn’t mean Almansoori would be put on a plane back to New York City within a few days.

“Even if you sign a waiver, the local charges by law have to be resolved before anything can happen with your New York case,” Spencer told Almansoori. Extradition proceedings would begin after Almansoori is either exonerated or convicted and sentenced.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Almansoori on the following charges:

Two counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Two counts of aggravated assault.

Two counts of attempted sexual assault.

One count of attempted armed robbery.

One count of theft of means of transportation.

Almansoori did not make a decision on which option he would pursue during the Monday hearing. His next hearing for Maricopa County Superior Court was scheduled for March 25.

What happened in Phoenix stabbing?

Phoenix police responded to the area of Glendale and 19th avenues to reports of a robbery on Feb. 17. Detective Jeremy Goebel with the Surprise Police Department testified at a court hearing that a 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car when Almansoori demanded she let him into the car.

Goebel said Almansoori told police he planned to drive somewhere remote to kill and rape her as he found her attractive.

The woman, who worked at a nearby Starbucks, used the headset that she normally used to take to-go orders to alert her colleagues to the attempted carjacking and to call the police. Goebel said Almansoori stabbed the woman once in the neck area and attempted to stab her in the head but was unsuccessful and later fled the scene on foot.

Raad Almansoori listens during his hearing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.

What happened in Surprise stabbing?

Goebel said Almansoori was eating at a McDonald's near Greenway and Reems roads in Surprise the following day when an 18-year-old woman working at the restaurant entered the bathroom. Documents report that video surveillance showed Almansoori following the woman into the bathroom, where he banged on the woman's locked stall before crawling underneath the door.

Goebel said Almansoori brandished a BB gun, which Goebel said looked like a real handgun, and pepper-sprayed the woman before stabbing her at least three times in the neck after she screamed. Almansoori then fled south and stole a 2005 Toyota Camry near Sarival Avenue and Acoma Drive, according to police.

He said the stolen Camry's license plate was scanned and pinged multiple times near Scottsdale Fashion Square mall shortly before Scottsdale officers stopped Almansoori and arrested him.

Goebel said the woman had to be airlifted to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale where she underwent surgery. Medical staff told police that the woman was in critical condition due to her jugular being nicked.

After the surgery, Goebel said the woman described Almansoori to him and said his eyes looked "evil." The woman told Goebel that she feared Almansoori was trying to rape her based on the location he cornered her.

What happened in New York killing?

Almansoori was also suspected in the February fatal assault of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, at a Manhattan hotel in SoHo, according to the New York Times.

Goebel said Almansoori described to him in detail how he tried to kill Oleas-Arancibia after he felt she shorted him on time for paid sex and ripped him off. Goebel said Almansoori told him he tried to break Oleas-Arancibia's neck as he choked her, stomped on her head several times, and later put a sock over her head in an attempt to suffocate her.

Goebel said Almansoori described Oleas-Arancibia's death as his "first murder" as he didn't know whether the 18-year-old and 22-year-old he admitted to stabbing survived their injuries. Before the interview, Goebel said Almansoori spoke with other officers and said he figured they were looking for him based on the New York homicide.

Almansoori said he was in Arizona for roughly 10 days and decided to go to Surprise after stabbing the Phoenix woman.

Leah Palian, who previously worked with Almansoori, told The Arizona Republic that in April 2023, Almansoori strangled her, forced her to have sex and kept her inside her Orlando-area apartment against her will. But sexual battery and assault charges weren't pursued, according to prosecutors and court documents.

