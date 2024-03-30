NYC Mayor Eric Adams baptized by the Rev. Al Sharpton at Rikers Island

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was baptized at Rikers Island on Good Friday amid ongoing pressure to close one of the country’s most notorious jails.

Performed by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who has personally known the mayor for decades, the religious rite was performed for Adams and 11 male inmates at the 413-acre island facility ahead of Easter Sunday.

“Having been arrested and then elected mayor, I reminded these young men that where you are is not who you are,” Adams said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at the office of the District Attorneys on February 08, 2024 in New York City.

"For the first time in their lives, their mayor didn’t look down at them — I sat side by side with them to be cleansed and recommit ourselves to getting on the right path."

Good Friday is a day where we honor sacrifice and rebirth.



This morning, I joined a group of young men on Rikers Island to be re-baptized by @RevDaughtry and @TheRevAl Sharpton.



I recommitted myself to my faith, to our city, and to our shared efforts to give all New Yorkers a… pic.twitter.com/ckhQugO3sf — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 29, 2024

The 63-year-old Democrat has been accused by roughly 200 city groups with the "Campaign to Close Rikers" of slow-walking plans to close the facility, which is the center of a legal fight after decades of reported abuse and violence that could lead to a possible federal takeover.

The New York City Council voted to close Rikers Island by August 2027, and replace it with four smaller jails.

An Adams administration official, however, said that the city likely won't meet that deadline.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC Mayor Eric Adams baptized at Rikers Island by the Rev. Al Sharpton