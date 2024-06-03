NYC Mayor Adams unveils plans for dozens of new and renovated public rest rooms

New York City will build 46 new public rest rooms and renovate an additional 36 loos in city parks within the next five years, Mayor Adams said Monday.

The new initiative, dubbed “Ur in Luck,” includes a new smartphone-accessible map that displays all the city, MTA and public library toilet options available throughout the five boroughs.

“Part of making New York City a more livable city is tackling the little things — the things we don’t think about until we need them,” Adams said during a Harlem press conference. “Access to public rest rooms is high on that list, maybe even number one or two.”

The mayor’s announcement Monday comes on the heels of two bathroom-related bills introduced by Councilwoman Rita Joseph — one that would require city agency heads to open rest rooms in municipal buildings to the public and another that would require the administration to submit a report detailing a budget and timeline for the creation of new rest rooms.

“We’re moving in the right direction. It’s just that we’re moving way below our threshold of required bathrooms,” Joseph told the Daily News. “We gotta do more. We have to move a little faster.”

The new and renovated bathrooms Mayor Adams said are in the pipeline Monday include 28 in Manhattan, 23 in Brooklyn, 14 in Queens, 10 in the Bronx and seven on Staten Island.

Once ready, the new rest rooms would build on approximately 1,000 public toilets already in place in New York City. — a number Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi described as the “highest number of public toilets per capita in the nation.”

But Joseph countered that the highest per capita designation does not belong to the Big Apple and pointed to a 2019 report from then-Comptroller Scott Stringer that found New York came in 93rd at the time among the 100 largest U.S. cities.

“We ranked at the bottom,” Joseph said.