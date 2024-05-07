NYC Mayor Adams: Rikers is ready for Trump if judge jails him over hush money trial gag order

NEW YORK — Jailing former President Donald Trump at Rikers Island is a prospect Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he’s begun to prepare for with the head of the city’s Correction Department if the ex-president’s gag order violations at his hush money trial land him behind bars.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has been dangling the possibility of jailing Trump for weeks in response to incendiary remarks the former president has made around his trial into alleged hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Adams has remained mum about the trial for the most part, but when asked Tuesday during a City Hall press conference about the city’s preparations, he said DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie would be “prepared for whatever comes on Rikers Island” and confirmed he’s had discussions with her about the prospect of Trump behind bars.

“As you see with Harvey Weinstein, we have to adjust,” Adams said, an apparent reference to the Hollywood mogul being transferred to Rikers after being held for medical treatment at Bellevue Hospital.

Trump, as a former president, has extensive Secret Service protection.

“They’re professionals,” Adams said., “They’ll be ready.”

On Monday, Merchan found Trump violated a gag order prohibiting him from talking about aspects of the trial for the tenth time. Merchan has repeatedly issued warnings and fines to Trump regarding the violations, but on Monday offered his sternest warning yet –– which included the prospect of time behind bars.

“Mr. Trump, it’s important to understand that the last thing I want to do is to put you in jail,” Merchan addressed Trump. “You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president, as well.”

But Trump said after court that he welcomed the prospect of jail time, which some observers say could actually boost his poll numbers.

“I’ll give that sacrifice any day,” said Trump.

