NYC Mayor Adams looks to tap ex-Giuliani aide Randy Mastro as administration’s top lawyer, sources say

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is looking to bring in Randy Mastro, a legal bulldog and veteran of the Giuliani administration, as his top lawyer, two sources told the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

Mastro would replace Sylvia Hinds-Radix as the city government’s corporation counsel. She is expected to step down from her post.

The move comes amid a swirl of legal challenges for the Adams administration — ranging from a sexual misconduct suit against the mayor, a Democrat, to a federal probe into his campaign fundraising and policy disputes with the City Council.

“He’s an experienced litigator who knows city government and knows the courts,” a source with knowledge of the expected appointment said of Mastro.

The mayor was recently accused of sexual assault, a case in which the city Law Department has been representing him. Adams strongly denies the allegation.

Meanwhile, his 2021 campaign is facing an FBI investigation into allegations that the Turkish government pumped illegal foreign money into its coffers. Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing in that probe.

The City Council is suing the Adams administration for declining to implement a set of new housing laws.

Mastro, an ex-federal prosecutor, is being eyed as Hinds-Radix’s replacement thanks to his litigation experience, according to the two sources.

They also said Hinds-Radix’s expected exit comes on the heels of disagreements she has had with top members of the Adams administration about sensitive legal matters.

Adams spokesman Fabien Levy wouldn’t confirm or deny Mastro’s expected appointment.

“No appointment is confirmed until and if it is announced,” Levy said.

Mastro did not return a request for comment Wednesday evening.

He has recently met with top Adams aides to discuss the job and the city’s Department of Investigation has been informed he’s expected to be hired, according to The New York Times, which first reported his likely appointment.

Mastro, who served as City Hall chief of staff and deputy mayor for operations under ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Republican, has become known for his aggressive legal style since he left public service for private practice.

He represented former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the 2014 “Bridgegate” scandal, in which the politician was accused of shutting down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge to exact political revenge. Mastro has also represented members of the family that runs the Durst real estate empire and the company that operates Madison Square Garden.

Some of Mastro’s more recent legal work has been in direct conflict with the Adams administration’s policy agenda. He represented a group of landlords who sought to weaken the city’s rent stabilization laws, which the Adams administration defended in federal court in response.

Mastro has donated money to both Adams’ 2021 and 2025 campaigns, records show.

As the head of the city Law Department, the corporation counsel is the city government’s top attorney responsible for representing the mayor and municipal agencies in legal matters.

A source said Mastro came under consideration for the corporation counsel post during the 2021 transition process that culminated in Hinds-Radix being hired for the position.

Should he be appointed, Mastro would need to be confirmed for the post by the City Council.

