NYC man stabbed repeatedly in torso at subway station: police

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a subway station in New York City, police said.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed with Fox News Digital that law enforcement responded to a 911 call at a subway station in Washington Heights at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

Authorities said that stabbing happened near the subway turnstile.

NYPD said the 40-year-old victim was repeatedly stabbed in the torso.

A police source confirmed to FOX 5 that the victim and the suspect knew each other and got into a dispute at a nearby park before the fatal stabbing.

A police source confirmed to FOX 5 that the victim and the suspect knew each other and got into a dispute at a nearby park before the fatal stabbing.

The victim was rushed to the Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the 175th Street A train station in Washington Heights just before 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

NYPD said that the suspect's identity is unknown at this time and that no arrests have been made.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

The death at the New York City subway station comes amid a steady uptick of violence in the popular mode of transportation.

There have been more than 1,700 arrests for turnstile-jumping and over 28,000 fare evasion tickets issued so far this year, data shows.

Police and Mayor Eric Adams, a former transit officer himself, have suggested some links between fare-skipping and violence on the trains.

In March, a man was shot in the head with his own gun after a brawl in a packed subway car . The man who was armed with the gun had walked through an emergency gate and did not pay his fare, police said.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.





