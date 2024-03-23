NYC man housing migrants again: ‘I have to step in and help’

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man, who was previously caught housing dozens of migrants at two different commercial locations in the city, is now housing migrants at a new location hoping to put a roof over the heads of asylum seekers with nowhere to go.

The city’s Department of Buildings issued vacate orders last month at Ebou Sarr’s Bronx and Queens store properties for overcrowding and hazardous conditions, but he said this time he is looking to do things differently.

“I have to step in and help,” Sarr said.

Sarr is now renting a house to shelter about 15 migrants, saying he knows firsthand what it is like to move to the US with nothing.

“They my people,” said Sarr. “I was heartbroken when they were coming to me for help, crying. I used to cry with them all the time and I have to step in.”

He gave PIX11 News a tour of the home Friday. The business owner says he charges $300 a month, as he did at his prior properties, to live in the four-bedroom home which has nine beds. With migrants being limited to only 30 days in city shelters, he said he is looking to provide more long-term solutions in a safe environment.

“They said it’s illegal to put — it’s a business place, it’s a store so this is not a store,” Sarr said referring to his furniture store that was forced to be vacated. “This is a residential place that’s why we rented a house to put them in.”

Neighbors tell PIX11 News they did not know the migrants were living on their block and that they wish they had been notified. One woman who wanted to remain anonymous shared her concerns.

“You have people in your neighborhood you don’t know, and everyone needs housing but to come in and out and the neighbors don’t know,” the neighbor said. “I just feel bad for the neighborhood.”

Sarr says his goal is to eventually get a building to shelter migrants but for now he is looking to rent more houses in his effort to help in their time of need.

