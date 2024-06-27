NYC man held on misdemeanor charges escapes from Bellevue Hospital, remains at large

A man held on minor assault and drug charges escaped Wednesday night from Bellevue Hospital and remains at large, officials said Thursday.

James Mossettey, 35, slipped his cuffs, according to correction sources, and got away from the hospital about 9:40 p.m., said Correction Department press secretary Annais Morales.

Mossettey was arrested on Jan. 6 in Manhattan for misdemeanor assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and theft of services — also known as turnstile jumping, records show.

He was transported to Bellevue on June 5 for a medical issue and being readied for transport back to the Otis Bantum Correction Center when he escaped, Morales and department sources said.

“The department is working with the NYPD and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend the individual at large,” Morales said in a statement.