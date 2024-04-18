NYC man extradited to face murder plot charges in Luzerne County

Apr. 18—PLYMOUTH — A Bronx, New York City, man was extradited to Luzerne County this week to face charges he plotted to kill a rival in retaliation for a shooting several years ago.

Gregory Thomas Warren, 38, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James M. Dixon of Hazle Township on two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide as he allegedly conspired with Gregory Duclaire, 39, and possibly others to kill Elijah Jones, 26, of South Grant Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators with the state Office of Attorney General and Luzerne County detective division suspect Jones was targeted in retaliation of a shooting at a business on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, several years ago.

The murder plot was thwarted when Duclaire was apprehended on state parole violations by the Fugitive Apprehension Search Team with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Plymouth police, Wilkes-Barre police and U.S. Marshals in January.

According to court records, Warren was the owner of a business on South Main Street that was shot up allegedly by Jones. The business is not named in court records or search warrant affidavits.

An initial offer of $10,000 was offered to kill Jones but the price was lowered to $5,000, court records say.

While discussing the murder plot inside a Plymouth residence, court records say, Warren showed up with a 9mm handgun that was to be used to kill Jones. The handgun was given to an uncharged conspirator at a gasoline service station on East Main Street in Plymouth, according to court records.

Court records say Warren discussed "bringing in a guy" from New York and kept surveillance of Jones, including driving by Jones' residence that also involved a change of vehicles to avoid detection.

Warren was recently captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in New York City and was held at the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island, NYC, until he was extradited to Luzerne County this week.

Duclaire was charged last week with two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and is jailed without bail. Duclaire is also facing firearm offenses.