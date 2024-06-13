NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism

NEW YORK — The German Consulate at the United Nations was targeted during a night of anti-Israel vandalism across Brooklyn and Manhattan, police said Friday.

As the homes of Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak and several board members were targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters along with the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, three people splattered paint on the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany at 871 U.N. Plaza.

The vandals spray painted the front of the building and plastered posters on the front door, police said. It was not immediately disclosed what was written on the posters.

Cops are calling the vandalism “bias criminal mischief.”

While the homes of the Brooklyn Museum board members were also splattered with paint, the incident at the German consulate hasn’t been grouped in with any other acts of vandalism from Wednesday, a police source said.

Surveillance video captured two women and a man walking near the scene. They fled the area in a dark colored vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Vandals hit the homes of the Brooklyn Museum board, who live in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Palestinian mission was vandalized around 6:15 a.m.

The German consulate was vandalized around 3:30 a.m., cops said. Attempts to reach the German consulate were unsuccessful Thursday.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the Brooklyn Museum on May 31, with some getting into the building and setting up tents. NYPD cops arrested 34 protesters during the raucous rally.

There has been a steady stream of protests in the city and across the nation since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, sparking a ferocious war in Gaza.

On Monday, protesters rallied outside the Nova Exhibition, a memorial created to honor the victims of Hamas’ attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds hostage.

Some protesters waved a flag with Hamas’ emblem, as well as a sign lauding the massacre.

Mayor Eric Adams and relatives of those killed during the Oct. 7 terror attack visited the exhibition Tuesday, calling the previous day’s protest “despicable.”

Cops on Thursday released images of the vandals wanted for defacing Pasternak’s building asking anyone with information regarding their identity to step forward.

