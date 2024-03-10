NYC fashion show features models with Down syndrome: “I love seeing the joy”

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Seeing the ability in disability was the message in a joy-filled fashion show put on by Gigi’s NYC for those with Down syndrome.

It was all about inclusion and acceptance and a time for the models to shine.

From the littlest models at age two to several in their 30s, the sixth annual Gigi’s NYC Fashion Show was a joyous celebration of children and adults with Down syndrome.

So many of these models just loved every minute of their time on the runway.

And 27-year-old Brittany Lee was clearly the leader of the pack.

“She is God’s gift,” Mylinda Lee, Brittany’s mother, told PIX11 News. “They told me to terminate her while I was pregnant. I would not do it and now after 27 years she can read and write. She might not be the president or drive a car but anything else in between she has got it.”

Her daughter, Brittany, agreed. “I had a lot of fun,” she said.

Some of these models even had a hand in designing the clothes they were wearing with the help of Designer Jovana and her line, Alivia.

“I love seeing the joy come out of them,” Michael Brown, Gigi’s NYC board member, told PIX11 News. “The ability in disability thrives when we see a room like this. They light up a room,” he added.

Another proud mother of a model, Cindy Chau, added “This is always the highlight of her year, right? Meimei? She had a whole team from her school here, her godparents. Her grandmother,” she said.

Dyani Parkinson, 24, had six family members to cheer her on.

“She enjoys every day at GiGi’s Playhouse and everything they provide,” Taji Parkinson, Dylani’s mother, told PIX11 News.

Dyani’s father, Jim, was grateful for all GiGi’s Playhouse activities. “The fact that they bring it to the community. It had been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Dyani’s grandmother, Linda Barnes, added “When you have a child with Down syndrome the child really grows with the love that they get.”

“It’s the only place in New York City where people with Down syndrome can come and be in a community of people like them,” Mallory Humphries, Gigi’s NYC volunteer said

The next big event in honor of World Down Syndrome Day will be when GiGi’s NYC hosts a cabaret with Broadway stars.

