NYC couple finds safe containing almost $100,000 while magnet fishing in muddy Queens pond

A couple in New York City might have hit the jackpot when they discovered a safe with almost $100,000 while magnet fishing in a pond in Queens.

James Kane and Barbie Agostini were magnet fishing at a pond in Queens Friday when they captured a muddy safe. The couple, who regularly document their finds on social media, told Spectrum News NY1 that they were stunned when they opened the safe and found hundreds of drenched bills, estimated to be worth $100,000.

The duo also shared a video of the muddy safe and the bills that were damaged due to being soaked by the water.

James Kane poses with a muddy safe, containing around $100,000, fished out of a pond in Queens.

Kane told NY1 that they had previously reeled in many old safes but had never found anything substantial inside until this time. Agostini, meanwhile, said she thought Kane was "joking" when he shared what was inside the safe.

"Once I seen the actual dollars … and the security ribbons, I lost it," Agostini told NY1.

Magnet anglers allowed to keep safe

The couple then reached out to the NYPD to check if any legalities were involved. As luck would have it, the owner of the safe, assumed to have been stolen, could not be identified and authorities allowed the duo to keep safe and its contents.

The only issue was that the bills were "soaking wet" and "pretty much destroyed," Kane told NY1.

It is not immediately clear how the couple plans to salvage their newfound stash.

The NYPD, in a statement to USA TODAY, said that the money did not need to be handed over to the police because it's value could not be determined.

"As a general matter, found property valued at ten dollars or more is required to be reported to, and deposited with, the police," NYPD's statement said. "In this instance, the value and authenticity of the alleged currency could not be determined due to the severely disintegrated condition of the property."

Kane and Agostini picked up magnet fishing as a hobby during the coronavirus pandemic to counter their boredom, Kane told NY1.

The two, who document their finds on YouTube, have filmed themselves recovering a variety of interesting items including grenades from World War II, 19th century guns, a motorcycle and a wallet containing foreign coins, pearls and gold jewels.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

