NYC correction officer arrested after argument with coworker: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City correction officer was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after an incident with her coworker, according to the NYPD.

Antoinette Basden, 34, was arrested in Queens’ 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights and East Elmhurst, around 8:20 p.m., police said. Police said Basden was in a dispute with a coworker before her arrest.

The incident happened while Basden was on duty, but she was off duty when she was arrested, police said. Basden has worked with the department since 2015, city records show.

The Department of Correction did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment.

This article was edited to reflect updated information from the police.

