NYC congestion pricing advocates plan lawsuit to keep Hochul from halting toll

If congestion pricing wasn’t already synonymous with litigation, it is now.

Another deluge of lawsuits could be coming in the next few weeks, this time from the advocates of congestion pricing who have formed a new coalition, led by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, in the aftermath of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s abrupt decision last week to pause the Manhattan tolling program she loudly supported until recently.

Lander and other congestion pricing advocates outlined various legal angles they are considering if the plan to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street doesn’t go into effect June 30 as planned. The program — which would impact New Jersey drivers who use the Lincoln and Holland tunnels — was approved in March by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board.

Story continues below photo gallery

“The governor’s sudden, and potentially illegal reversal wronged a host of New Yorkers who have a right to what was long promised to all of New York — a world-class mass transit system that works for everyone,” Lander said.

A single lawsuit — or multiple — could pursue a range of angles and involve multiple plaintiffs, Lander said. They include:

Enforcing the 2019 law requiring the MTA to establish a congestion pricing program and raise at least $1 billion a year for the agency’s mass transit capital program

Enforcing state goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other climate improvement laws; plaintiffs could include residents with respiratory or similar medical issues who could have benefitted from congestion pricing

People with disabilities who were promised the MTA would use some of the congestion pricing toll money to bring 95% of the agency’s 472 subway stations into compliance with the American with Disabilities Act by 2055 could be party to a suit

So could businesses in the tolling zone adversely impacted by congestion and traffic

Bondholders who own bonds backed by expected revenues from congestion pricing could also be plaintiffs

And so could MTA board members who, Lander said, “voted to adopt congestion pricing in order to meet their fiduciary duty to fund their capital plan relying on the expectation that state city and federal actors would comply with their responsibilities under the law.”

The MTA board is meeting June 26 and the coalition will wait until then to act.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander at a press conference Wednesday calling for litigation to prevent Gov. Kathy Hochul from halting Manhattan's congestion pricing program.

“If congestion pricing is not implemented by June 30 as required by law this coalition will be ready right away to take these cases to court,” Lander said.

Avi Small, a Hochul spokesman, said, “Like the majority of New Yorkers, Governor Hochul believes this is not the right time to implement congestion pricing. We can't comment on pending or hypothetical litigation.”

Decision expected on Gov. Murphy's lawsuit

Meanwhile, a decision in the lawsuit filed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration last year is expected this month. Oral arguments held in April outlined the debate over whether the MTA should be required by the Federal Highway Administration to conduct a more thorough environmental review to understand the potential pollution impacts on the Garden State.

The FHWA signed off on the MTA’s 4,000-page environmental assessment last year.

What it means: NYC congestion pricing is on hold. How did that happen? What's next? What about NJ suit?

A decision in this case could have impacts beyond the New York metropolitan region as it could set precedent for how the FHWA guides other cities to do environmental reviews if they choose to pursue a congestion pricing program.

New York would be the first city in the U.S. to implement congestion pricing; Stockholm, London and Singapore have launched congestion pricing that successfully reduced traffic and improved air quality.

Judge Leo M. Gordon, who heard the case in Newark federal court, told the parties in April he would issue a decision in ample time of the agency’s expected launch date, which at the time was June 15. The parties held a conference Friday in the aftermath of Hochul’s intervention, but would not disclose what was discussed when asked by NorthJersey.com.

There are at least three other lawsuits fighting congestion pricing that are also in limbo now, including one filed by the United Teachers Federation, a Battery Park resident and the Trucking Association of New York.

Lucas Frau contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NYC congestion pricing advocates plan lawsuit to keep toll