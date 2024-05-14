NYC closes dozens of illegal weed shops in 1 week: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City ordered dozens of illegal weed shops to close during the first week of a new enforcement operation to crack down on the unlicensed businesses, city officials said.

The New York City Sherriff’s Joint Compliance Task Force sealed 75 illegal smoke shops and issued nearly $6 million in penalties last week to kick off “Operation Padlock to Protect,” according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

“Week one of ‘Operation Padlock to Protect,’ reaffirms what we’ve long said: With the backing of legal authority behind us, our administration will act swiftly to combat illegal cannabis and smoke shop operators,” Adams said in a statement.

The law enforcement task force plans to investigate nearly 2,900 reports of potential illegal smoke shops throughout New York City’s five boroughs.

“There are a little less than 2,900 locations that have been identified for investigation,” New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda said. “We get that information from community complaints. We also get that information from the police department, elected officials and anyone else who makes the observation.”

Law enforcement will also conduct follow-up inspections to make sure unlicensed weed shops that were ordered to be sealed actually remain closed. The NYPD has the authority to arrest people violating the sheriff’s closure orders.

“With this coordinated and sustained multi-agency enforcement, we will help usher in a thriving, safe, and just legal cannabis market that our city deserves while protecting our city’s children, families, and vibrant business districts from being subjected to these brazen storefronts,” Adams said in a statement.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

