NYC carjacker steals minivan with 6-month-old baby inside: police

A New York City carjacker is in custody after stealing a minivan with a 6-month-old baby inside on Sunday, according to police.

New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry called for the public’s help through a social media post on Sunday afternoon.

At about 11:30 a.m., an individual entered a minivan left running on the corner of East 46th Street and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.

Daughtry said a 6-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle, described as a 2000 Chrysler minivan registered in Pennsylvania.

A carjacker in New York City stole a minivan on Sunday, and inside was a 6-month-old child who was later found safe.

The individual then drove off in the minivan, with the child still inside.

"Please be on the lookout," Daughtry wrote. "New York, we need your help."

Less than an hour later, NYPD provided an update on Daughtry’s post.

"Thanks to the public’s assistance and the great work by the men and women of NYPD, the 6-month-old has been found safe and a suspect has been taken into custody," NYPD wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the police department for details about the suspect but did not immediately hear back.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the New York Post that the 53-year-old suspect has not been officially charged with a crime and has only been identified as a person of interest.

He allegedly has multiple prior arrests, including being charged with grand larceny auto in November. At the time, he was charged with stealing a Jeep Liberty in the Bronx, sources told the publication.





