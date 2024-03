NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s war on rats is advancing to the next phase this weekend.

The city has been talking about it for a while and now all businesses must put their trash in covered bins. That means no more of those giant piles of bags on the curb anymore.

Stores and restaurants must use containers now.

