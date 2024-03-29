Nyack man charged with slashing Orangetown man on St. Patrick's Day

NYACK — A 63-year-old village resident on probation for assault has been indicted on felony charges resulting from another man being slashed across the face in the village on St. Patrick's Day, Rockland prosecutors said Friday.

Eddie Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to assault and weapon's charges and is being held on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond in the county jail.

Sanchez became embroiled in a verbal dispute with a 46-year-old Orangetown man on March 17, pulled a knife from his pocket, hid the weapon behind his back and then slashed the man across the face, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The man suffered a deep 4-inch cut down the left side of his face, extending from his lower cheek to his chin, the release said. The cut required about 30 stitches to close at Montifiore Nyack Hospital.

Sanchez then got into a maroon-colored vehicle, the release said. Several people told Orangetown police they witnessed the attack on Main Street at 6:12 p.m. on March 17.

Police found a man identified as Sanchez sitting in the maroon car's passenger seat at the nearby Nyack Plaza housing development, just off Main Street in downtown Nyack. The officers found a large buck knife in the passenger’s side compartment door and arrested Sanchez, the release said.

A Rockland grand jury returned an indictment charging Sanchez with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The first-degree assault count carries a prison sentence of five to 25 years upon conviction.

Sanchez is out on probation for a conviction a year ago on March 24, 2023, for third-degree assault, Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

“As alleged, the defendant in this case intentionally slashed the victim causing serious injuries that resulted in approximately 30 stitches to his face," Walsh said. "Extreme acts of violence like this will not be tolerated in our community. People going about their daily activities in our village's main streets and thoroughfares must feel safe at all times." My office is committed to holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Sanchez pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the charges before County Court Judge Ann Bianchi. in the Rockland Courthouse in New City. He's scheduled to appear before Bianchi on April 16. He faces a violation of probation hearing on Tuesday before the judge.

Sanchez is being held in the county jail on bail sought by prosecutors. To be released, Sanchez would need to post $100,000 cash or a $250,000 insured bond or $500,000 partially secured surety bond, according to the case details found on the New York State Unified Court System:

He's being represented by attorney Orrin Fullerton, Orrin Arthur in Orange County.

Rockland Supervising Assistant District Attorney Matthew Martinez and Assistant District Attorney Eleanor Reilly are prosecuting the case. Sanchez will appear in County Court.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Nyack man charged with slashing Orangetown man on St. Patrick's Day