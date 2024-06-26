NY Thruway rest stop in Scottsville reopens with upgrades. Here's what's new

The Scottsville Thruway service area has been reopened to the public as of June 25, 2024.

Good news for vacationers — the Scottsville Thruway rest stop is back open just in time for summer travel.

NY Thruway rest area in Scottsville: What's new

Located between Exits 47 (Rochester-LeRoy) and 46 (Rochester-Corning), the 17th new service area features a playground area, outdoor seating, climate-controlled pet enclosure, dog walking space and private nursing area. A digital tourism kiosk and four level three high speed EV chargers will be available at a later date, according to the New York State Thruway Authority. Visitors will also be able to enjoy food from Burger King, Dunkin', — which has a drive thru option — Applegreen C-Store and Taste NY Food and Drink products.

NY Thruway upgrading rest areas: What's opened and closed?

The Scottsville rest area is the fifth to be completed this year as the Oneida, Port Byron, Warners and Guilderland rest areas opened in January, February, March and May, respectively. Nine others are currently under construction. Also expected to open later this year are the Sloatsburg, Malden, Pattersonville, Ontario, DeWitt, Mohawk, Ulster and Ramapo service areas.

Thruway service area project timeline: Four New York State Thruway rest areas have reopened this year. These ones are still closed

Rest stops have sporadically been shut down for months at a time while upgrades like new restaurants, outdoor seating, playground and pet walking areas were built over the course of the $450 million project.

In all, 23 of the Thruway's 27 rest stops will be rebuilt and four others renovated. The entire project is estimated to be completed next year.

Stay up to date on all of the stops and their status at thruway.ny.gov/travelers/travelplazas/index.cgi.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY Thruway rest stop in Scottsville reopens. Here's what's new