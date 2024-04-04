NY shops selling illicit weed could lose licenses to sell tobacco, booze, lottery tickets

Retail shops caught possessing or selling illicit cannabis in New York would lose their licenses to sell cigarettes, tobacco products, alcohol and lottery tickets under a bill being debated in Albany.

Lawmakers are considering the bill to expand upon measures approved last year to crack down on the thousands of shops statewide selling illicit marijuana, which has undermined the legal adult-use market.

What are the stakes for shops selling illegal weed products?

Retail shops cannot possess or sell illicit cannabis, which is defined, in part, as cannabis-based drugs and products that have not received all the proper state approvals, according to the bill.

A first illicit pot violation carries a one-year revocation of state licenses to sell cigarettes, tobacco products, alcohol, and lottery tickets. A second offense and third offense carry three- and five-year license revocations, respectively.

The legislation amends existing state law that revokes the same licenses for retail shops caught possessing or selling unstamped and illicit cigarettes.

During a media briefing in Brooklyn, Gov. Kathy Hochul displayed photos of some of the 1,000 pounds of illicit marijuana seized by authorities as part of a crackdown on shops illegally selling cannabis without a state-issued license.

Why illegal pot keeps flowing

Last spring, state regulators launched a crackdown on illicit cannabis shops, using recently passed state laws that allowed for seizing the drugs and seeking injunctions to shutter the shops. Those laws also allowed for issuing higher civil and tax penalties for the illicit marijuana sales.

By December, authorities statewide conducted about 370 inspections, including 103 re-inspections, of suspected illicit cannabis shops. That led to 305 notices of violations and the seizure of nearly 11,600 pounds of illicit marijuana products, with a street value of more than $56 million, state records show.

Still, illicit marijuana has continued to flow, including at scores of retails shops — most of which are in New York City. In February, officials at a state Office of Cannabis Management meeting cited New York City estimates of 2,000 illicit cannabis shops.

New York City officials noted their enforcement task force issued $40 million in fines and seized $20 million worth of illicit drugs, adding that was still “not enough” to curb the illegal marketplace that posed a public health threat, meeting records show.

A customer walks into retail cannabis dispensary Willam Jane in Ithaca NY, Sept, 28 2023.

How much legal pot gets sold in NY

State regulators this year have approved far more legal marijuana dispensary licenses than any other period since the state legalized adult-use marijuana in 2021.

Regulators approved 45 new dispensaries last month, building upon 38 approved in February. Those will be joining the 70 dispensaries that had opened prior to the wave of approvals, which were stymied by regulatory delays and lawsuits.

From January to late March of this year, legal dispensaries sold $77 million worth of cannabis, regulators noted, which is half of what was sold in all of last year.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY could strip illicit weed shops of tobacco, booze, lotto licenses