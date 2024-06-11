NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Monday, June 10

The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.

New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at Sunday, June 9, winning numbers for each game:

New York Win 4

Midday: 1-9-3-5

Evening: 7-0-4-0

Check Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Take 5

Midday: 9-12-15-26-33

Evening: 16-18-21-28-33

Check Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Numbers

Midday: 7-8-8

Evening: 6-3-8

Cash4Life winning numbers

Winning numbers: 6-29-38-41-48

Cashball: 2

When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

Cash4Life is drawn daily.

How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.

Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

New York

New Jersey

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Maryland

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

What are the Cash4Life prizes?

Match Win Odds 5 numbers + Cash Ball $1,000/day for life 1 in 21,846,048 5 numbers $1,000/week for life 1 in 7,282,016 4 numbers + Cash Ball $2,500 1 in 79,440 4 numbers $500 1 in 26,480 3 numbers + Cash Ball $100 1 in 1,471 3 numbers $25 1 in 490 2 numbers + Cash Ball $10 1 in 83 2 numbers $4 1 in 28 1 number + Cash Ball $2 1 in 13

What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

