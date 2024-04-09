NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Monday, April 8
The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10
Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.
New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at Monday, April 8, 2024 winning numbers for each game:
New York Win 4
Midday: 0, 1, 9, 9
Evening: 9, 4, 3, 5
Check Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.
New York Take 5
Midday: 08, 16, 20, 28, 29
Evening: 03, 05, 09, 15, 28
Check Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.
New York Numbers
Midday: 7, 6, 5
Evening: 2, 4, 5
Cash4Life winning numbers
Winning numbers for April 8: 06, 10, 18, 50, 52 Cashball 2
When is the next Cash4Life drawing?
Cash4Life is drawn daily.
How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?
In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.
Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:
New York
New Jersey
Florida
Georgia
Indiana
Maryland
Missouri
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Virginia
What are the Cash4Life prizes?
Match
Win
Odds
5 numbers + Cash Ball
$1,000/day for life
1 in 21,846,048
5 numbers
$1,000/week for life
1 in 7,282,016
4 numbers + Cash Ball
$2,500
1 in 79,440
4 numbers
$500
1 in 26,480
3 numbers + Cash Ball
$100
1 in 1,471
3 numbers
$25
1 in 490
2 numbers + Cash Ball
$10
1 in 83
2 numbers
$4
1 in 28
1 number + Cash Ball
$2
1 in 13
What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?
The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New York Cash4Life, Win 4, take 5 winning numbers for April 8, 2024