NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Saturday, April 20
The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10
Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.
New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at Saturday, April 20, 2024 winning numbers for each game:
New York Win 4
Midday: 2, 4, 0, 2
Evening: 4, 7, 8, 0
Check Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.
New York Take 5
Midday: 06, 16, 20, 22, 29
Evening: 14, 15, 19, 21, 29
Check Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.
New York Lotto
Winning numbers: 01, 04, 14, 28, 31, 58 Bonus: 59
New York Numbers
Midday: 2, 5, 1
Evening: 9, 7, 0
Cash4Life winning numbers
Winning numbers for April 20: 01, 27, 35, 55, 58 Cashball 1
When is the next Cash4Life drawing?
Cash4Life is drawn daily.
How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?
In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.
Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:
New York
New Jersey
Florida
Georgia
Indiana
Maryland
Missouri
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Virginia
What are the Cash4Life prizes?
Match
Win
Odds
5 numbers + Cash Ball
$1,000/day for life
1 in 21,846,048
5 numbers
$1,000/week for life
1 in 7,282,016
4 numbers + Cash Ball
$2,500
1 in 79,440
4 numbers
$500
1 in 26,480
3 numbers + Cash Ball
$100
1 in 1,471
3 numbers
$25
1 in 490
2 numbers + Cash Ball
$10
1 in 83
2 numbers
$4
1 in 28
1 number + Cash Ball
$2
1 in 13
What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?
The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New York Cash4Life, Win 4, take 5 winning numbers for April 20, 2024