NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Tuesday, June 25

Phil Strum, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.

New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at Tuesday, June 25's winning numbers for each game:

New York Win 4

Midday: 2-4-7-5

Evening: 8-6-7-8

Check Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Take 5

Midday: 2-16-34-36-37

Evening: 2-3-14-24-39

Check Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Numbers

Midday: 6-0-5

Evening: 9-8-1

Cash4Life winning numbers

Winning numbers: 4-8-16-48-57

Cashball: 1

When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

Cash4Life is drawn daily.

How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.

Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

  • New York

  • New Jersey

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Indiana

  • Maryland

  • Missouri

  • Pennsylvania

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia

What are the Cash4Life prizes?

Match

Win

Odds

5 numbers + Cash Ball

$1,000/day for life

1 in 21,846,048

5 numbers

$1,000/week for life

1 in 7,282,016

4 numbers + Cash Ball

$2,500

1 in 79,440

4 numbers

$500

1 in 26,480

3 numbers + Cash Ball

$100

1 in 1,471

3 numbers

$25

1 in 490

2 numbers + Cash Ball

$10

1 in 83

2 numbers

$4

1 in 28

1 number + Cash Ball

$2

1 in 13

What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New York Cash4Life, Win 4, Take 5 numbers for Tuesday, June 25