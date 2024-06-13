NY lost access to affordable internet program in May. How Gillibrand could bring it back

A state senator is pushing for an extension of a federally-funded program helping New Yorkers afford broadband internet.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand advocated for the passage of the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act Wednesday, which would provide additional funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The program, which ensured households could afford broadband internet by providing those eligible with up to $30 per month toward internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating programs, stopped accepting applications and enrollments in February due to funds being used up.

April was the last fully-funded month for the program and after May, discounts were no longer offered to participants.

Here's what to know about the legislation.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is pushing for the passage of the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, which would add $6 billion to the Affordable Connectivity Program.

How the ACP extension would help New Yorkers

Congress initially made $14.2 billion available for the ACP through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Due to a lack of additional funding from Congress, the program ended in May.

Through the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, $6 billion would be provided for the program, allowing it to continue through possibly the end of the year, Gillibrand's office said Wednesday.

"The Affordable Connectivity Program provided a lifeline for millions of Americans," Gillibrand said Wednesday. "By slashing the cost of an internet connection, it connected rural Americans, seniors, and low-income households to job boards, remote work opportunities, online classes, telehealth appointments and so much more."

Over 1.7 million New York households relied on the program, according to Gillibrand, and without it, families are forced to either pay full price for internet — which isn't possible for many — or lose access to broadband services completely.

What other affordable internet options do New Yorkers have?

Spectrum is offering a free Spectrum Unlimited Mobile line for one year for Spectrum ACP customers, a Spectrum representative said last month. And Spectrum customers enrolled in ACP also received a partial credit of $15 on their May statement.

A federal appeals court upheld New York's ability to enforce the Affordable Broadband Act in May, which would require internet service providers operating in New York to offer broadband internet to qualifying households at reduced prices. That means those providers may be forced to offer qualifying consumers broadband at no more than $15 per month of service of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) or $20 per month for high-speed service of 200 Mbps.

But, the state is currently considering the effects of the act on all parties involved.

Meanwhile, consumers who qualified for the ACP benefit may be eligible for the FCC's Lifeline program, where those who qualify can get up to $9.25 off the cost of phone, internet or bundled phone and internet services, the FCC says.

To find out more about the Lifeline program, visit lifelinesupport.org.

