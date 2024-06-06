NY Lawmakers Weigh Business Tax Hike After Hochul Toll Reversal

(Bloomberg) -- New York lawmakers are considering raising taxes on New York City businesses to help plug a $1 billion-a-year hole created by Governor Kathy Hochul’s surprise decision to halt a congestion pricing plan that would have funded vital transit infrastructure improvements.

In a last-ditch effort to find new revenue, legislators are considering a number of proposals, including a hike on the payroll mobility tax, Assemblyman David Weprin, a Queens Democrat who opposes congestion pricing, said Thursday in Albany. Weprin made it clear the goal is to come up with an alternative.

“We’re committed to finding $1 billion,” said Weprin, who sits on the chamber’s Ways and Means Committee.

The current legislative session was scheduled to end Thursday, but lawmakers are now expected to finish by the weekend.

Hochul left the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the lurch Wednesday when she announced an indefinite pause on the congestion pricing initiative, which was set to begin June 30. That plan would charge most motorists $15 to drive into Manhattan’s central business district, helping to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fund vital transit infrastructure needs.

Businesses in New York City and its surrounding counties pay the payroll-mobility tax to help support public transportation. Lawmakers are debating increasing the levy on some New York City businesses, according to state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat.

Such a move would have Albany lawmakers again looking to companies to help fund the MTA’s capital budget. Last year, the legislature increased the payroll tax on the largest New York City businesses to 0.6% from 0.34% to bring in about $1.1 billion.

“Plans to increase the payroll mobility tax to make up the difference are extremely unfair because it would place the enormous burden of funding a regional transit system serving 12 counties in New York and two other states entirely on New York City,” Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement.

The MTA, which operates the city’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines, was planning to borrow against the $1 billion in yearly congestion pricing revenue to help raise $15 billion to upgrade subway signals and tracks, make the system more accessible and extend the Second Avenue subway into Harlem.

“We want to make sure that the MTA capital plan is in place,” Weprin said. “So we will be working diligently to get substitute revenue for the billion dollars over the next couple of days. And I’m optimistic that’s going to happen.”

