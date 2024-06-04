NY government transparency has been poor. But it's getting worse, watchdog report says

New York had a history of poor state government transparency before Gov. Kathy Hochul rose to power in 2021 and, unfortunately, things have gotten worse since, a new report says.

Despite Hochul’s vows to make public records and data more easily accessible, many state agencies have become more secretive over the past three years, according to analysis by Reinvent Albany, a nonprofit government watchdog.

Far fewer state agencies are now reporting on transparency metrics, such as responsiveness to public-records requests, than in 2021, analysis found.

The Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

The group voiced disappointment “that the 2024 (transparency) plans appearing on the Governor’s website are generally incomplete and underwhelming.”

Still, the USA TODAY Network has repeatedly fought for and obtained public records in recent years. That included its exclusive police misconduct databases and myriad investigations that used public records to uncover systemic failures in local, state, and federal governments, spanning from nursing home complaint backlogs to emergency response disasters.

At the same time, some lawmakers have pushed state bills aimed at improving New York’s government transparency laws.

The New York State Legislative Assembly in session in the Assembly Chamber at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

How NY transparency got worse

A total of 66 state agencies completed 2024 transparency plans, many of which were less detailed than 2021, the group noted.

Among the other findings:

Agencies reporting stats on public-records, or Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), plummeted from 2021 (22 agencies, or 31%) to 2024 (6 agencies, or 9%)

This year, only 49% of agencies had details on their adherence to the state Open Meetings Law. That metric dropped to 39% for the Open Data Executive Order 95 of 2013 and 32% for Project Sunlight.

In all those key transparency laws and requirements, agencies this year provided less detail about their efforts than they did in 2021.

Still, some agencies showed improvement this year in addressing transparency issues tracked by the watchdog, including the Department of Health and Board of Elections, while the Department for Aging provided the most details about its ability to achieve some goals set in 2021.

NY bills aim to improve government transparency

A view of the Empire State Plaza and the State Capitol is seen in Albany, New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

While Hochul in 2021 directed state agencies to release more transparency details, the lack of complete reporting this year underscored the need for mandates, the watchdog noted.

Lawmakers are pushing several bills seeking to force compliance, including one that would require state and local bodies to report data about their FOIL process to the Committee on Open Government, which would publish data on its website and via data.ny.gov.

Another bill would require agencies to hold hybrid meetings, ensuring in-person and remote access while closing loopholes that result in less public notice for meetings and delayed access to the materials up for discussion, the watchdog noted.

The bills are part of ongoing debates in Albany as lawmakers consider which measures to approve before the legislative session ends this month.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Report says NY's government transparency has gone from bad to worse